Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE: AENZ) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.70, and it changed around $0.19 or 12.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $278.09M. AENZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.97, offering almost -74.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.94% since then. We note from Aenza S.A.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.02K.

Aenza S.A.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AENZ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aenza S.A.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) trade information

Instantly AENZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.57% year-to-date, but still up 24.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) is -5.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AENZ is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.63%. Aenza S.A.A. earnings are expected to increase by 86.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.96% per year for the next five years.

AENZ Dividends

Aenza S.A.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Aenza S.A.A. shares, and 6.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.92%. Aenza S.A.A. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Standard Life Aberdeen PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.51% of the shares, which is about 4.38 million shares worth $10.43 million.

Bank Of Nova Scotia /, with 1.79% or 3.12 million shares worth $7.43 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Latin American Equity Fd and Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $2.78 million, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fd held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $2.5 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.