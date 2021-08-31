Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.61, and it changed around $2.13 or 20.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36B. DAO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.17, offering almost -234.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.33% since then. We note from Youdao Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 661.56K.

Youdao Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DAO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Youdao Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$4.22 for the current quarter.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Instantly DAO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.90 on Monday, 08/30/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -5.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.50% year-to-date, but still up 8.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) is 18.82% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $127.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAO is forecast to be at a low of $60.29 and a high of $292.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2219.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -378.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Youdao Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.69 percent over the past six months and at a -17.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,141.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -290.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,105.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Youdao Inc. to make $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $92.26 million and $137.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,343.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,218.40%.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 31.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.21% of Youdao Inc. shares, and 70.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.34%. Youdao Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 35.31% of the shares, which is about 13.01 million shares worth $300.31 million.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd., with 7.38% or 2.72 million shares worth $62.81 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $4.63 million, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $3.76 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.