XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 3.56 million shares of the XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.48, and it changed around $0.73 or 1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.17B. XPEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.49, offering almost -79.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.75% since then. We note from XPeng Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 13.98 million.

XPeng Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended XPEV as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XPeng Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.21 for the current quarter.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.45 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.86% year-to-date, but still up 2.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 0.54% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $343.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPEV is forecast to be at a low of $174.04 and a high of $466.85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1025.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -319.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

XPeng Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.37 percent over the past six months and at a 30.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,822.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.76 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect XPeng Inc. to make $4.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,467.00%.

XPeng Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.30% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.81% per year for the next five years.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.88% of XPeng Inc. shares, and 33.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.99%. XPeng Inc. stock is held by 446 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.70% of the shares, which is about 17.44 million shares worth $774.57 million.

Primavera Capital Management Ltd, with 2.51% or 16.25 million shares worth $721.98 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New World Fund, Inc. and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 6.02 million shares worth $267.59 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 5.52 million shares worth around $245.14 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.