Why Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.92, and it changed around $2.08 or 11.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.00M. VRPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.00, offering almost -80.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.43% since then. We note from Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.11 million.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) trade information

Instantly VRPX has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.79 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 205.05% year-to-date, but still up 35.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) is 347.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) estimates and forecasts

VRPX Dividends

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.42% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 5.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.35%. Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.03% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.94 million.

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC, with 0.91% or 45000.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 288.0 shares worth $1356.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.