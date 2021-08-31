Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.19, and it changed around -$0.23 or -6.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.45M. TAOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.86, offering almost -428.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.76% since then. We note from Taoping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 838.53K.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Instantly TAOP has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.12 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.32% year-to-date, but still down -4.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is -7.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAOP is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -276.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -276.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.90%. Taoping Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -366.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.00% per year for the next five years.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 30.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.42% of Taoping Inc. shares, and 0.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.72%. Taoping Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 44806.0 shares worth $0.22 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.30% or 28963.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3739.0 shares worth $18171.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.