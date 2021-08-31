Stock Performance And Outlook Of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR)

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.01, and it changed around $0.22 or 2.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.34B. SABR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.88, offering almost -53.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.05% since then. We note from Sabre Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.15 million.

Sabre Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SABR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Sabre Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.59 for the current quarter.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Instantly SABR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.39 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.23% year-to-date, but still up 4.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is -8.48% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SABR is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Sabre Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.25 percent over the past six months and at a 32.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $419.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sabre Corporation to make $466.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 67.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.10%.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04 and November 08.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.06% of Sabre Corporation shares, and 110.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.54%. Sabre Corporation stock is held by 452 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.21% of the shares, which is about 29.73 million shares worth $371.05 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.51% or 27.45 million shares worth $342.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9.0 million shares worth $133.31 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 8.59 million shares worth around $107.22 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.