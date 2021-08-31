Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 2.32 million shares of the Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.60, and it changed around $1.75 or 22.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.60M. SPOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.86, offering almost -33.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.42% since then. We note from Spok Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 340.36K.

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) trade information

Instantly SPOK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.02 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.47% year-to-date, but still down -4.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) is -4.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -37.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPOK is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 27.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.30%.

SPOK Dividends

Spok Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 6.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.71 per year.

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.60% of Spok Holdings Inc. shares, and 78.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.32%. Spok Holdings Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.90% of the shares, which is about 3.09 million shares worth $32.36 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 7.84% or 1.52 million shares worth $15.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 1.19 million shares worth $13.9 million, making up 6.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $9.74 million, which represents about 4.30% of the total shares outstanding.