SemiLEDs Corporation’s (NASDAQ: LEDS) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 4.16 million shares of the SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.49, and it changed around $1.17 or 12.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.73M. LEDS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.44, offering almost -199.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.84% since then. We note from SemiLEDs Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

Instantly LEDS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.17 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 160.34% year-to-date, but still up 8.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) is 10.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEDS is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -185.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -185.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.40%. SemiLEDs Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 86.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 50.00% per year for the next five years.

LEDS Dividends

SemiLEDs Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 08.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.75% of SemiLEDs Corporation shares, and 1.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.23%. SemiLEDs Corporation stock is held by 9 institutions, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.88% of the shares, which is about 38900.0 shares worth $0.72 million.

Cambridge Trust Company, with 0.28% or 12260.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4500.0 shares worth $82800.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.