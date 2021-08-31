Risk-Takers Will Like Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA).

In the last trading session, 2.88 million shares of the Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.70, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.67M. NNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.71, offering almost -54.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.08% since then. We note from Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 754.22K.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NNA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.84 for the current quarter.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) trade information

Instantly NNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.77 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.74% year-to-date, but still up 82.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) is 54.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNA is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -89.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -141.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 347.80% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation to make $88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.20%. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 135.70% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -1.00% per year for the next five years.

NNA Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 29 and December 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 5.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 19.14 per year.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.16% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares, and 6.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.85%. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation stock is held by 36 institutions, with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.65 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 1.10% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 74700.0 shares worth $0.3 million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF held roughly 53961.0 shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.