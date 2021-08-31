REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: REE) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 3.34 million shares of the REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:REE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.91, and it changed around -$3.14 or -34.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.71B. REE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.66, offering almost -181.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.81, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -32.15% since then. We note from REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 307.50K.

REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Instantly REE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -34.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.10 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.56% year-to-date, but still down -0.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:REE) is 12.42% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REE is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -238.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -153.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (REE) estimates and forecasts

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders