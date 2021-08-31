Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) were traded, and its beta was 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.07, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.71M. POLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.82, offering almost -335.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.48% since then. We note from Polar Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 330.53K.

Polar Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended POLA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Polar Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

Instantly POLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.59 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.06% year-to-date, but still up 14.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) is -1.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POLA is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -253.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -253.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 135.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Polar Power Inc. to make $6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.13 million and $2.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 344.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 140.00%.

POLA Dividends

Polar Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 29.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.98% of Polar Power Inc. shares, and 15.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.39%. Polar Power Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.90% of the shares, which is about 0.76 million shares worth $10.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.91% or 0.24 million shares worth $3.38 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $5.51 million, making up 4.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.62 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.