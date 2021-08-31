Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Shares Could Drop Up To -34.55%

In today’s recent session, 2.34 million shares of the Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.54, and it changed around $2.68 or 5.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.07B. PFGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.89, offering almost -18.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.3% since then. We note from Performance Food Group Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Performance Food Group Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PFGC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Performance Food Group Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) trade information

Instantly PFGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.90 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.53% year-to-date, but still up 6.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) is 4.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PFGC is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $68.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) estimates and forecasts

Performance Food Group Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.76 percent over the past six months and at a 65.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 164.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Performance Food Group Company to make $8.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 61.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.20%. Performance Food Group Company earnings are expected to increase by 130.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 44.18% per year for the next five years.

PFGC Dividends

Performance Food Group Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.24% of Performance Food Group Company shares, and 101.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.72%. Performance Food Group Company stock is held by 351 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.18% of the shares, which is about 17.64 million shares worth $1.02 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 10.01% or 13.39 million shares worth $771.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.15 million shares worth $239.03 million, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $217.36 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.