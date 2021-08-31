Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.36, and it changed around -$0.84 or -2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.41B. LPRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.00, offering almost -17.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.72% since then. We note from Open Lending Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Open Lending Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LPRO as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Open Lending Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Instantly LPRO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.17 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.86% year-to-date, but still up 11.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) is -1.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPRO is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Open Lending Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.60 percent over the past six months and at a 200.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 135.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Open Lending Corporation to make $54.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.03 million and $26.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 190.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 102.20%.

LPRO Dividends

Open Lending Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.09% of Open Lending Corporation shares, and 79.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.75%. Open Lending Corporation stock is held by 220 institutions, with Bregal Sagemount I, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.83% of the shares, which is about 14.93 million shares worth $528.94 million.

Bregal North America General Partner Jersey Limited, with 11.83% or 14.93 million shares worth $528.94 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.91 million shares worth $103.01 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $88.52 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.