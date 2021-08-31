Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -48.55% Decline

In today’s recent session, 3.55 million shares of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have been traded, and its beta is 2.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.58, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.09B. NCLH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.49, offering almost -34.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.68% since then. We note from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 15.03 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NCLH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.97 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Instantly NCLH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.40 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.24% year-to-date, but still up 2.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 5.58% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCLH is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.63 percent over the past six months and at a 19.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 28.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to make $243.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,638.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.00%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, and 58.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.45%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 721 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.56% of the shares, which is about 39.06 million shares worth $1.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.51% or 20.41 million shares worth $600.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 10.26 million shares worth $282.94 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.21 million shares worth around $270.76 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.