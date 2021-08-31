New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 2.31 million shares of the New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.97, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.91B. NRZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.48, offering almost -4.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.19% since then. We note from New Residential Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.32 million.

New Residential Investment Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NRZ as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New Residential Investment Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) trade information

Instantly NRZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.98 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.35% year-to-date, but still up 9.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) is 10.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRZ is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) estimates and forecasts

New Residential Investment Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.41 percent over the past six months and at a -8.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $253.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. to make $254.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 128.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.10%. New Residential Investment Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -362.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.55% per year for the next five years.

NRZ Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 7.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 12.20 per year.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares, and 43.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.74%. New Residential Investment Corp. stock is held by 465 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.87% of the shares, which is about 36.72 million shares worth $413.06 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.07% or 28.31 million shares worth $318.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 12.58 million shares worth $134.91 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.64 million shares worth around $131.0 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.