MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.36, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.80M. MOSY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.75, offering almost -69.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.25% since then. We note from MoSys Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) trade information

Instantly MOSY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.79 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 161.89% year-to-date, but still up 4.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is 31.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOSY is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -214.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -214.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MoSys Inc. to make $3.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.21 million and $4.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -31.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.00%. MoSys Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -10.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

MOSY Dividends

MoSys Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.17% of MoSys Inc. shares, and 17.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.40%. MoSys Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.23% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.07% or 72993.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 55607.0 shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 19875.0 shares worth around $76717.0, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.