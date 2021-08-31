Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) were traded, and its beta was 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $154.20M. MTNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.22, offering almost -177.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.5% since then. We note from Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MTNB as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Instantly MTNB has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8500 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.18% year-to-date, but still up 11.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) is 13.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTNB is forecast to be at a low of $0.90 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -275.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.50 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -62.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. to make $30k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.80%.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04 and November 08.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.70% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 18.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.37%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Boxer Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.35% of the shares, which is about 11.48 million shares worth $8.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.67% or 7.87 million shares worth $6.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.17 million shares worth $5.43 million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $2.37 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.