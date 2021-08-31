InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX: IHT): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 2.13 million shares of the InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.25, and it changed around $0.56 or 15.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.25M. IHT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.77, offering almost -247.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.53% since then. We note from InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 700.41K.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) trade information

Instantly IHT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.77 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.73% year-to-date, but still up 3.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) is -28.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35440.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.90%.

IHT Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.12 per year.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.65% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares, and 2.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.96%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock is held by 11 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 99360.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.26% or 22877.0 shares worth $55591.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 27789.0 shares worth $0.19 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 8438.0 shares worth around $56703.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.