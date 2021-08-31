If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.50, and it changed around -$5.59 or -46.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.74M. SQBG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.49, offering almost -522.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.31% since then. We note from Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) trade information

Instantly SQBG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -46.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.20 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 54.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.75% year-to-date, but still up 18.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) is 19.94% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SQBG is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -84.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) estimates and forecasts

SQBG Dividends

Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.78% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares, and 17.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.68%. Sequential Brands Group Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.39% of the shares, which is about 39659.0 shares worth $0.34 million.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., with 1.12% or 18519.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 21522.0 shares worth $0.49 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 11487.0 shares worth around $0.26 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.