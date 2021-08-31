If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) were traded, and its beta was 5.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.05M. DPW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.94, offering almost -337.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.4% since then. We note from Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.38 million.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) trade information

Instantly DPW has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.61 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.53% year-to-date, but still up 5.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) is 9.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.50%.

DPW Dividends

Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 17 and August 23.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.81% of Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares, and 7.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.91%. Ault Global Holdings Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 0.47 million shares worth $1.56 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.79% or 0.39 million shares worth $1.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $0.88 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.68 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.