How To Invest In Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 23.12 million shares of the Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. SNDL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.96, offering almost -428.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.33% since then. We note from Sundial Growers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.82 million.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7887 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.66% year-to-date, but still up 3.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is -9.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 283.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day(s).

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Sundial Growers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.91 percent over the past six months and at a 69.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sundial Growers Inc. to make $16.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.31 million and $10.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -40.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.70%.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares, and 8.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.86%. Sundial Growers Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.27% of the shares, which is about 70.92 million shares worth $67.3 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.36% or 22.51 million shares worth $21.36 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Tidal ETF Tr-SoFi Social 50 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 18.86 million shares worth $17.9 million, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal ETF Tr-SoFi Social 50 ETF held roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.