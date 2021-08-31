Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: GAMB): Stock Forecast For 2021 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 3.26 million shares of the Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GAMB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.78, and it changed around -$1.41 or -9.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $432.05M. GAMB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.73, offering almost -15.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.67% since then. We note from Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 913.32K.

Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GAMB) trade information

Instantly GAMB has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.73 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.75% year-to-date, but still up 88.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GAMB) is 82.57% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GAMB is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (GAMB) estimates and forecasts

GAMB Dividends

Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

