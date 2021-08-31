Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH)

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.40, and it changed around $0.17 or 2.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $617.23M. TBPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.74, offering almost -170.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.76% since then. We note from Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 714.80K.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TBPH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Theravance Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.02 for the current quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) trade information

Instantly TBPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.44 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.73% year-to-date, but still down -40.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) is -35.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TBPH is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -245.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) estimates and forecasts

Theravance Biopharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.32 percent over the past six months and at a 20.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Theravance Biopharma Inc. to make $16.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.50%. Theravance Biopharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 54.10% per year for the next five years.

TBPH Dividends

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.84% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares, and 83.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.92%. Theravance Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 186 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.91% of the shares, which is about 9.73 million shares worth $198.59 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with 13.38% or 8.74 million shares worth $178.28 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.82 million shares worth $35.94 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $28.29 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.