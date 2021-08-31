Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG)

In the last trading session, 11.34 million shares of the Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were traded, and its beta was 3.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.55, and it changed around -$0.13 or -3.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09B. RIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.13, offering almost -44.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.69% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.23 million.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.77 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.68% year-to-date, but still up 10.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is -1.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 77.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.23 day(s).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Transocean Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.33 percent over the past six months and at a 13.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $675.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Transocean Ltd. to make $660.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $773.02 million and $769.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%. Transocean Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 55.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.80% per year for the next five years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.85% of Transocean Ltd. shares, and 54.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.91%. Transocean Ltd. stock is held by 385 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.37% of the shares, which is about 57.86 million shares worth $205.4 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.04% or 49.66 million shares worth $176.28 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 22.17 million shares worth $83.81 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.5 million shares worth around $58.57 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.