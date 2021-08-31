Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN)

In the last trading session, 3.02 million shares of the Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) were traded, and its beta was -0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.01, and it changed around -$0.11 or -3.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $441.48M. KXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.40, offering almost -345.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.71% since then. We note from Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.17 million.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Instantly KXIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.55 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.30% year-to-date, but still down -9.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is 58.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 30.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.11% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares, and 0.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.44%. Kaixin Auto Holdings stock is held by 20 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 55848.0 shares worth $0.18 million.

Paloma Partners Management Co, with 0.07% or 44404.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 52872.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 31869.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.