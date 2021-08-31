Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC)

In the last trading session, 2.8 million shares of the China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.77M. CXDC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.35, offering almost -141.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.71% since then. We note from China XD Plastics Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) trade information

Instantly CXDC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6497 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.78% year-to-date, but still up 0.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) is 49.66% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CXDC is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.30%.

CXDC Dividends

China XD Plastics Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.85% of China XD Plastics Company Limited shares, and 23.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.00%. China XD Plastics Company Limited stock is held by 12 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 22.68% of the shares, which is about 16.0 million shares worth $9.44 million.

JBF Capital, Inc., with 0.41% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 32740.0 shares worth $19316.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.