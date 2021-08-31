Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) Stock Forecast: By 2021, Bulls Expect $3.50 Per Share

In the last trading session, 5.78 million shares of the Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $258.24M. ESGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.33, offering almost -362.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.56% since then. We note from Eros STX Global Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.64 million.

Eros STX Global Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ESGC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eros STX Global Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) trade information

Instantly ESGC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7898 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.28% year-to-date, but still up 13.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) is -33.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ESGC is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -386.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -386.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 135.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $124.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Eros STX Global Corporation to make $65.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.32%.

ESGC Dividends

Eros STX Global Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.31% of Eros STX Global Corporation shares, and 32.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.12%. Eros STX Global Corporation stock is held by 131 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 40.11% of the shares, which is about 74.34 million shares worth $135.29 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.27% or 7.92 million shares worth $14.41 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.87 million shares worth $7.01 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund held roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $3.92 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.