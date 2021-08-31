Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 2.33 million shares of the Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been traded, and its beta is 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.35, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.39B. ET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.55, offering almost -23.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.74% since then. We note from Energy Transfer LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.83 million.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Instantly ET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.55 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.49% year-to-date, but still up 0.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is -5.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ET is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Energy Transfer LP share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.54 percent over the past six months and at a 925.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 196.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to make $15.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.20%.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.61. It is important to note, however, that the 6.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 9.87 per year.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.12% of Energy Transfer LP shares, and 38.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.69%. Energy Transfer LP stock is held by 815 institutions, with Blackstone Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.87% of the shares, which is about 131.59 million shares worth $1.01 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 2.77% or 74.87 million shares worth $575.02 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 61.77 million shares worth $611.51 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 32.92 million shares worth around $325.92 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.