Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 5.36 million shares of the Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) have been traded, and its beta is 3.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.38, and it changed around $0.75 or 16.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.93M. ELYS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.28, offering almost -53.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.72% since then. We note from Elys Game Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 441.12K.

Elys Game Technology Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ELYS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elys Game Technology Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Instantly ELYS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.82 on Monday, 08/30/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -11.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.53% year-to-date, but still up 7.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is 9.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELYS is forecast to be at a low of $5.72 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Elys Game Technology Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.91 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Elys Game Technology Corp. to make $11.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.40%.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 17 and August 23.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.81% of Elys Game Technology Corp. shares, and 2.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.22%. Elys Game Technology Corp. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.09% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $1.28 million.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with 0.26% or 57432.0 shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 9181.0 shares worth $46364.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.