Could Activision Blizzard Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ATVI) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 2.44 million shares of the Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $82.56, and it changed around $1.44 or 1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.18B. ATVI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $104.53, offering almost -26.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $71.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.77% since then. We note from Activision Blizzard Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.80 million.

Activision Blizzard Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ATVI as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Activision Blizzard Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) trade information

Instantly ATVI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 82.77 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.63% year-to-date, but still down -1.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is -2.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATVI is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $153.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) estimates and forecasts

Activision Blizzard Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.16 percent over the past six months and at a 10.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Activision Blizzard Inc. to make $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.80%. Activision Blizzard Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.90% per year for the next five years.

ATVI Dividends

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.47. It is important to note, however, that the 0.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.57 per year.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, and 89.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.36%. Activision Blizzard Inc. stock is held by 1,859 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.28% of the shares, which is about 64.34 million shares worth $5.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.48% or 58.12 million shares worth $5.41 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 21.83 million shares worth $2.03 billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 15.86 million shares worth around $1.48 billion, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.