Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 5.28 million shares of the Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.21, and it changed around $0.9 or 3.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.61B. CRSR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.37, offering almost -75.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.76% since then. We note from Corsair Gaming Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.32 million.

Corsair Gaming Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CRSR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Corsair Gaming Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

Instantly CRSR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.77 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.84% year-to-date, but still up 8.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is -3.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRSR is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $49.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

Corsair Gaming Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.14 percent over the past six months and at a 13.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $472.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Corsair Gaming Inc. to make $484.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Corsair Gaming Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.40% per year for the next five years.

CRSR Dividends

Corsair Gaming Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.12% of Corsair Gaming Inc. shares, and 72.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.65%. Corsair Gaming Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.93% of the shares, which is about 2.7 million shares worth $89.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.22% or 2.04 million shares worth $68.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $21.61 million, making up 0.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $18.95 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.