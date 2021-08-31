Can Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.35, and it changed around -$0.21 or -3.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.46M. NM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.42, offering almost -188.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.9% since then. We note from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 343.53K.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) trade information

Instantly NM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.90 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 137.78% year-to-date, but still up 26.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is 26.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NM is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -236.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -236.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.60%. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -26.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.00% per year for the next five years.

NM Dividends

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 22 and November 26.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.31% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares, and 10.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.16%. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.30% of the shares, which is about 0.84 million shares worth $7.37 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.85% or 0.14 million shares worth $1.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 43102.0 shares worth $0.38 million, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 40000.0 shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.