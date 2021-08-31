Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.00, and it changed around $0.34 or 2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.69B. OWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.36, offering almost -24.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.21% since then. We note from Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Instantly OWL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.40 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.02% year-to-date, but still up 9.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) is -1.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OWL is forecast to be at a low of $16.50 and a high of $18.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, and 62.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.30%.