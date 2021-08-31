American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX: AMS): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX:AMS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.90, and it changed around $0.21 or 7.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.33M. AMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.04, offering almost -73.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.07% since then. We note from American Shared Hospital Services’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.73K.

American Shared Hospital Services stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Shared Hospital Services is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX:AMS) trade information

Instantly AMS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.99 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.17% year-to-date, but still down -1.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX:AMS) is -5.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3930.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMS is forecast to be at a low of $83.00 and a high of $83.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2762.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2762.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.90%.

AMS Dividends

American Shared Hospital Services’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 06.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX:AMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.54% of American Shared Hospital Services shares, and 9.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.48%. American Shared Hospital Services stock is held by 18 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.15% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.4 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 2.17% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.28 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.28 million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 77009.0 shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.