Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.94M. AEZS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.62, offering almost -417.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.57% since then. We note from Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Instantly AEZS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7818 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.57% year-to-date, but still up 8.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is -4.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Aeterna Zentaris Inc. to make $40.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.41 million and $37k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 109,089.21%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.10%.

AEZS Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04 and November 08.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, and 3.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.98%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.49% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $0.68 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.28% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 53097.0 shares worth $46943.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.