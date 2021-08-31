Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $154.90M. ADMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.34, offering almost -122.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.81% since then. We note from Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.74 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ADMP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Instantly ADMP has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1900 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 116.45% year-to-date, but still down -3.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is -11.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADMP is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.41 percent over the past six months and at a 52.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation to make $3.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.00%.

ADMP Dividends

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.06% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, and 11.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.17%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock is held by 53 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.24% of the shares, which is about 6.31 million shares worth $6.95 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.84% or 2.74 million shares worth $3.02 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.09 million shares worth $3.85 million, making up 2.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $1.27 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.