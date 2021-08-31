AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 74.02 million shares of the AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.83, and it changed around $2.84 or 40.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $512.30M. ACIU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.50, offering almost -27.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.04% since then. We note from AC Immune SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 467.23K.

AC Immune SA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACIU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AC Immune SA is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

Instantly ACIU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 40.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.61 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.20% year-to-date, but still up 4.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is -3.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACIU is forecast to be at a low of $11.33 and a high of $15.41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

AC Immune SA share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.57 percent over the past six months and at a 21.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 127.10%, up from the previous year.

3 analysts expect AC Immune SA to make $1.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.41 million and $1.26 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.80%.

ACIU Dividends

AC Immune SA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 11 and November 15.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.85% of AC Immune SA shares, and 26.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.47%. AC Immune SA stock is held by 78 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.76% of the shares, which is about 8.55 million shares worth $67.76 million.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with 3.64% or 2.65 million shares worth $21.0 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $2.46 million, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.76 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.