1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 3.73 million shares of the 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.75, and it changed around $0.17 or 6.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $293.64M. GOED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.75, offering almost -545.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.64% since then. We note from 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.47 million.

1847 Goedeker Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GOED as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 1847 Goedeker Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) trade information

Instantly GOED has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.77 on Monday, 08/30/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.34% year-to-date, but still up 11.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) is -8.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOED is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -336.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -336.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $109.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect 1847 Goedeker Inc. to make $64.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

GOED Dividends

1847 Goedeker Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.25% of 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares, and 25.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.75%. 1847 Goedeker Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Wells Fargo & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 19130.0 shares worth $0.17 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.24% or 14541.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 10291.0 shares worth $77182.0, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1600.0 shares worth around $13920.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.