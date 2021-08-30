Why Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.28, and it changed around $0.18 or 3.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.32M. VVOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.41, offering almost -172.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.57% since then. We note from Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VVOS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) trade information

Instantly VVOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.09 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.66% year-to-date, but still up 37.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) is 69.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40810.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VVOS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) estimates and forecasts

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.03 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics Inc. to make $4.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

VVOS Dividends

Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.77% of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 5.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.75%. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.53% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $2.31 million.

Avalon Investment & Advisory, with 0.74% or 0.17 million shares worth $1.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $2.31 million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 18441.0 shares worth around $99212.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.