Why Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.15, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $245.31M. JFIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -260.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.48% since then. We note from Jiayin Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 431.35K.

Jiayin Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JFIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jiayin Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Instantly JFIN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.45 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.11% year-to-date, but still up 19.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is 1.75% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JFIN is forecast to be at a low of $90.64 and a high of $90.64. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2084.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2084.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

Jiayin Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.93 percent over the past six months and at a 87.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 528.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 956.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $492.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jiayin Group Inc. to make $585 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 843.10%.

JFIN Dividends

Jiayin Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 29 and December 03.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares, and 0.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.56%. Jiayin Group Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 31586.0 shares worth $0.26 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.04% or 23895.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5761.0 shares worth $30475.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.