Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 4.75 million shares of the Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.21, and it changed around -$0.22 or -1.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.99B. VIPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.00, offering almost -223.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.37% since then. We note from Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.98 million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended VIPS as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Instantly VIPS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.67 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.67% year-to-date, but still up 9.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is -13.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $144.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIPS is forecast to be at a low of $97.20 and a high of $231.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1528.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -584.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Vipshop Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.75 percent over the past six months and at a 10.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 717.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 600.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 696.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.61 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited to make $26.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.6 billion and $3.56 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 721.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 647.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.50%. Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 45.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.95% per year for the next five years.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 11 and November 15.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.74% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, and 57.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.78%. Vipshop Holdings Limited stock is held by 601 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.56% of the shares, which is about 21.69 million shares worth $647.61 million.

Credit Suisse AG, with 3.24% or 19.77 million shares worth $590.47 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 5.83 million shares worth $179.35 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd held roughly 5.37 million shares worth around $124.16 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.