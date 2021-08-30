ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.92, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $969.52M. VRAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.36, offering almost -24.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.26% since then. We note from ViewRay Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

ViewRay Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VRAY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ViewRay Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

Instantly VRAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.16 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 54.97% year-to-date, but still up 6.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is -11.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRAY is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

ViewRay Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.04 percent over the past six months and at a 5.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect ViewRay Inc. to make $17.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 70.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.20%. ViewRay Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.95% of ViewRay Inc. shares, and 95.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.07%. ViewRay Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Fosun International Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.73% of the shares, which is about 23.82 million shares worth $103.61 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.16% or 22.91 million shares worth $99.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9.41 million shares worth $40.93 million, making up 5.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held roughly 6.0 million shares worth around $28.86 million, which represents about 3.71% of the total shares outstanding.