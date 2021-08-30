Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT): Decline Of -231.75% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.10M. VBLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.17, offering almost -50.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.13% since then. We note from Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 487.90K.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VBLT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Instantly VBLT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.16 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.58% year-to-date, but still up 5.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is -2.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBLT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -231.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.97 percent over the past six months and at a 20.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $320k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. to make $150k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 102.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.40%.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.93% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, and 19.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.78%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Ikarian Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.67% of the shares, which is about 0.8 million shares worth $1.6 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.51% or 0.72 million shares worth $1.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.4 million, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 24873.0 shares worth around $58700.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.