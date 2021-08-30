Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 4.02 million shares of the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.47, and it changed around -$0.09 or -1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.85B. SWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.85, offering almost -30.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.23% since then. We note from Southwestern Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.56 million.

Southwestern Energy Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended SWN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.64 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.02% year-to-date, but still up 14.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is -6.94% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWN is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -123.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Southwestern Energy Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.04 percent over the past six months and at a 205.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 80.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Southwestern Energy Company to make $952.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of Southwestern Energy Company shares, and 91.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.53%. Southwestern Energy Company stock is held by 424 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.00% of the shares, which is about 101.55 million shares worth $575.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 14.98% or 101.39 million shares worth $574.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 50.36 million shares worth $260.36 million, making up 7.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 43.82 million shares worth around $248.46 million, which represents about 6.47% of the total shares outstanding.