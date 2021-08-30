PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 4.8 million shares of the PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) were traded, and its beta was 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.49, and it changed around $0.15 or 4.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.41M. PMCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.50, offering almost -1490.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.53% since then. We note from PharmaCyte Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.30 million.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) trade information

Instantly PMCB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.81 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) is -71.51% up in the 30-day period.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.20%.

PMCB Dividends

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.22% of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. shares, and 0.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.02%. PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $6866.0.