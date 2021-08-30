Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 3.09 million shares of the Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.01, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $626.38M. ORC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.22, offering almost -24.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.19% since then. We note from Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ORC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Orchid Island Capital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) trade information

Instantly ORC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.17 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.92% year-to-date, but still up 1.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORC is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) estimates and forecasts

Orchid Island Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.42 percent over the past six months and at a -16.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 190.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Orchid Island Capital Inc. to make $28.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.78 million and $16.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 74.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.70%.

ORC Dividends

Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.23 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.78. It is important to note, however, that the 15.23% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 17.17 per year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, and 38.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.40%. Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.01% of the shares, which is about 8.5 million shares worth $51.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.70% or 4.44 million shares worth $26.68 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 3.24 million shares worth $17.7 million, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF held roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $15.07 million, which represents about 3.08% of the total shares outstanding.