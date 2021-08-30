Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.05, and it changed around $0.53 or 4.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $210.12M. OTRK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.89, offering almost -728.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.08% since then. We note from Ontrak Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 473.23K.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Instantly OTRK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.48 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) is -57.38% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Ontrak Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.57 percent over the past six months and at a -74.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -80.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ontrak Inc. to make $15.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.08 million and $24.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -33.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.10%. Ontrak Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

OTRK Dividends

Ontrak Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.23% of Ontrak Inc. shares, and 32.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.54%. Ontrak Inc. stock is held by 149 institutions, with Credit Suisse AG being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.27% of the shares, which is about 0.98 million shares worth $31.97 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.07% or 0.57 million shares worth $18.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $7.02 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $6.53 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.