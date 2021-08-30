OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 3.07 million shares of the OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) were traded, and its beta was 0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.37M. ONE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.87, offering almost -854.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.96% since then. We note from OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.60 million.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ONE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) trade information

Instantly ONE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6320 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.49% year-to-date, but still up 1.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) is 1.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONE is forecast to be at a low of $12.07 and a high of $12.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2266.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2266.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) estimates and forecasts

OneSmart International Education Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.67 percent over the past six months and at a 83.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 663.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $933.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect OneSmart International Education Group Limited to make $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $111.31 million and $155.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 738.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 885.30%.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by -396.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.14% per year for the next five years.

ONE Dividends

OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.01% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares, and 47.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.73%. OneSmart International Education Group Limited stock is held by 43 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.13% of the shares, which is about 16.82 million shares worth $39.02 million.

Carlyle Group Inc., with 7.54% or 7.86 million shares worth $18.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.81 million shares worth $1.89 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF held roughly 60385.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.