MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around $0.26 or 8.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.20M. MDVL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.79, offering almost -520.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.82% since then. We note from MedAvail Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 287.29K.

MedAvail Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MDVL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MedAvail Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) trade information

Instantly MDVL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.45 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.47% year-to-date, but still up 4.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) is -66.23% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDVL is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $9.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -183.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -138.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) estimates and forecasts

MedAvail Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.84 percent over the past six months and at a 70.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 80.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect MedAvail Holdings Inc to make $6.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $329k and $485k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,359.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,333.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.90%.

MDVL Dividends

MedAvail Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04 and November 08.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of MedAvail Holdings Inc shares, and 92.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.37%. MedAvail Holdings Inc stock is held by 59 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 35.80% of the shares, which is about 11.72 million shares worth $143.63 million.

ABG-WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd, with 11.87% or 3.89 million shares worth $47.6 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $9.78 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $3.29 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.