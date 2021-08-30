Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.20, and it changed around $0.7 or 9.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $541.73M. ZEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.36, offering almost -111.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.78% since then. We note from Lightning eMotors Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Lightning eMotors Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZEV as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lightning eMotors Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

Instantly ZEV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.12 on Friday, 08/27/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.10% year-to-date, but still down -0.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) is 16.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZEV is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -107.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Lightning eMotors Inc. to make $10.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.99% of Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, and 3.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.11%.